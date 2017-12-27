Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROCK. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ ROCK) opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.00, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

