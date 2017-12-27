General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust Group LLC

Atlantic Trust Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in General Mills by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $34,170.00, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. General Mills had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

