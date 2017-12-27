Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (FCRM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 on January 26th

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services (LON FCRM) remained flat at $GBX 65 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 and a PE ratio of 2,166.67. Fulcrum Utility Services has a 12-month low of GBX 49.75 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 68 ($0.91).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 69 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited is an independent energy and multi-utility infrastructure and services provider. The Company’s principal activity includes the provision of unregulated utility connections and independent gas transportation services in the United Kingdom. Its segments include infrastructure services and pipelines.

