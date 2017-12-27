Fossil Group (FOSL) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 1,455,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,224,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fossil Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

The company has a market cap of $391.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.32. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $684,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Frey acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fossil Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Fossil Group by 648.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,699 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fossil Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,119 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,619 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Fossil Group by 177.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 548,529 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fossil Group by 167.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,441 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

