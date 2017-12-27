Focusrite PLC (TUNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Focusrite (TUNE) opened at GBX 320 ($4.28) on Wednesday. Focusrite has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.50 ($4.51). The company has a market cap of $185.10 and a P/E ratio of 2,133.33.

Separately, Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on Focusrite from GBX 345 ($4.61) to GBX 365 ($4.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.10), for a total value of £13,578.61 ($18,155.65).

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite Plc is a music and audio products company supplying hardware and software products used by professional and amateur musicians. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of professional audio and electronic music products. It operates through three segments: Focusrite, Novation and Distribution.

