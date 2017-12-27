FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of FLIR Systems worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ FLIR) opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6,562.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $86,108.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,697.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $530,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,316. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

