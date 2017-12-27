Flanigan's Enterprises (BDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Flanigan's Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Shares of Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN BDL) opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.49. Flanigan's Enterprises has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan's Enterprises stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Flanigan's Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores. The Company operates through two segments: the restaurant segment and the package liquor store segment. The operation of package stores consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Company’s restaurants offer alcoholic beverages and full food service.

