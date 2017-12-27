Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 13,784 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.6% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 44,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE T) opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $239,052.66, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $43.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, September 1st. Vetr raised AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.24 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 29,600 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

