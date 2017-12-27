First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168,957 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 88,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Amgen by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 828,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after buying an additional 181,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ AMGN) opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $127,830.00, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.62 and a twelve month high of $191.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Amgen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.94.

In other Amgen news, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $694,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $269,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,223.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/first-quadrant-l-p-ca-cuts-position-in-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.