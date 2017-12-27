First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $361,246.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $108,872.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,466 shares of company stock worth $2,019,274. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Co. ( NYSE:UTX ) opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $101,602.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st. Vertical Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/first-midwest-bank-trust-division-reduces-position-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.