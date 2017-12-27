Financial Analysis: Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) and The Competition

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) is one of 308 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Community Trust Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Trust Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Trust Bancorp Competitors 2194 8608 8575 337 2.36

Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.04%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.06%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Trust Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $195.02 million $47.34 million 17.45 Community Trust Bancorp Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 381.93

Community Trust Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 24.15% 9.47% 1.20% Community Trust Bancorp Competitors 18.68% 8.33% 0.94%

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp peers beat Community Trust Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc. (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as construction loans, loans secured by real estate, equipment lease financing and commercial other loans; residential loans, such as real estate construction loans, real estate mortgages and home equity loans, and consumer loans, such as consumer direct loans and consumer indirect loans.

