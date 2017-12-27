FIH Group PLC (FIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FIH Group (LON FIH) opened at GBX 304.50 ($4.07) on Wednesday. FIH Group has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.75). The stock has a market cap of $40.12 and a PE ratio of 2,175.00.
FIH Group (LON:FIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. FIH Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of GBX 2,061 million for the quarter.
FIH Group Plc, formerly Falkland Islands Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in general trading in the Falkland Islands, the operation of a passenger ferry service across Portsmouth Harbor in the United Kingdom, and the provision of international arts logistics and storage services.
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.