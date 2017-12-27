Ferro (FOE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOE. ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Ferro in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Ferro ( NYSE FOE ) opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,971.48, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.28 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, Director Marran H. Ogilvie purchased 2,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $430,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 130,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,720.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,845 shares of company stock worth $2,042,016. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Ferro in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ferro in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ferro by 5.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in Ferro in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation (Ferro) produces specialty materials that are sold to a range of manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings (metal and ceramic coatings), Performance Colors and Glass (glass coatings), and Color Solutions. Its Performance Coatings segment includes Tile Coating Systems and Porcelain Enamel.

