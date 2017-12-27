Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) Share Price

Press coverage about First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) has trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3154291683579 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,206. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing its Managed Assets in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

