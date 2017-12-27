Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Share Price

Media coverage about Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wintrust Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.2477296616838 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $79.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ WTFC) traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 251,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,282. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,630.00, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 22,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,794,933.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,604 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,915.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leona A. Gleason sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $681,863.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,563,512. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

