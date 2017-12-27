Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Premier (PINC) Share Price

News headlines about Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Premier earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0526273558552 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Premier (PINC) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,284. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $4,097.25, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $390.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.56 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINC. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Premier to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other news, COO Michael J. Alkire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,398,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 United States hospitals and health systems and approximately 150,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

