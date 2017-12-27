Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Bancorp (FBP) Stock Price

Media stories about First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.8872827258936 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

First Bancorp (FBP) opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded First Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on First Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

