Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Bancorp (FBP) Stock Price

Media stories about First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.8872827258936 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
- Head to Head Review: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) & First Bancorp (FBP) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Analysts Expect First Bancorp (FBP) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (americanbankingnews.com)
- First Bancorp (FBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup (americanbankingnews.com)
- Why First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) May Not Be As Efficient As Its Industry (finance.yahoo.com)
- BRIEF-LCNB Corp Says Entered Into Agreement with Columbus First Bancorp (feeds.reuters.com)
First Bancorp (FBP) opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
