Facebook Inc (FB) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $84,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 284,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 25,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 589,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,822 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 14.3% in the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 157.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen restated an “average” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.81.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 160,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $28,768,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,037.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 249,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $42,499,438.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,818,239 shares of company stock worth $861,251,645 over the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514,909.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Facebook Inc has a twelve month low of $114.77 and a twelve month high of $184.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

