Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. Approximately seventy percent of its products are made in its North American plants. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETH. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETH ) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 337,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,077. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $784.30, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $1,554,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 105.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

