Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $12.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE ESS) traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.56. The stock had a trading volume of 285,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,010. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $218.41 and a 52 week high of $270.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15,870.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.16, for a total transaction of $148,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,163.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total value of $85,887.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,882. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.19.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

