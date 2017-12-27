Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.32% of Equity Commonwealth worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,008,000. Micawber Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1,171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 545,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 502,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Equity Commonwealth ( NYSE:EQC ) opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,759.91, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 41.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation primarily of office buildings across the United States. The Company conducts its activities primarily through EQC Operating Trust (the Operating Trust). As of August 14, 2017, the Company’s portfolio included 20 properties and 11 million square feet.

