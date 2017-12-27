EPR Properties (EPR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EPR Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9307341352065 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. 349,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,697. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $4,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.25%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 121.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

In other news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $142,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,775.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 9,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $632,106.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

