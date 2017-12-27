EnerSys (ENS) Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EnerSys by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 68.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys (ENS) opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $2,962.65, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

EnerSys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

