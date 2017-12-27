Enerplus Corp (ERF) to Issue Jan 18 Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a jan 18 dividend on Monday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 740,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,988. The firm has a market cap of $2,920.00, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Enerplus has a one year low of C$8.97 and a one year high of C$13.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.69.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

