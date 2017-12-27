Endo International (ENDP) Debt Trading 0.4% Higher

An issue of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) bonds rose 0.4% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.375% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $78.38 and was trading at $77.75 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.
ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Endo International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.
Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ ENDP) opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,740.00, a PE ratio of -0.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Endo International PLC has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 840,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 228,426 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 649,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 62,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International
Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.
