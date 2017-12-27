Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22

Press coverage about Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.2062475158577 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge Energy Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge Energy Partners from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners ( NYSE EEP ) traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,402. Enbridge Energy Partners has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $616.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

