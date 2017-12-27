Emis Group (EMIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,027.00

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,027 ($13.73) and last traded at GBX 1,003 ($13.41), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,003 ($13.41).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.38) target price on shares of Emis Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

The company has a market cap of $635.01 and a P/E ratio of 3,458.62.

Emis Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc provides healthcare software, information technology and related services in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: Primary & Community Care; Community Pharmacy, and Secondary & Specialist Care. The Company serves various healthcare markets under the EMIS Health brand.

