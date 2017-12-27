Eldorado Gold (EGO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $1.75 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.98.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE EGO ) opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,063.97, a PE ratio of -46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 608.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 242,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 207,899 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 49,557 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 89.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 6,910,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 3,256,850 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 72.7% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 167,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,034,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 210,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, the Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

