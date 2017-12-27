Edison International (EIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Edison International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of Edison International (EIX) traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,205. Edison International has a 1 year low of $62.67 and a 1 year high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20,860.00, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 224,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $18,426,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

