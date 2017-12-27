Edison International (EIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.64.

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,860.00, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Edison International has a 1-year low of $62.67 and a 1-year high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 224,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $18,426,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

