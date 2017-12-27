eBay Inc. (EBAY) Position Cut by Atlantic Trust Group LLC

Atlantic Trust Group LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,168 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,101,836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,378,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,890 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in eBay by 17.6% during the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 22,728,844 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $874,151,000 after buying an additional 3,406,261 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,407,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $707,963,000 after buying an additional 3,118,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in eBay by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,265,977 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $393,408,000 after buying an additional 424,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 442.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,995,000 after buying an additional 7,262,862 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 69,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,611,747.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,488.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $155,834.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,242 shares of company stock worth $6,842,297 in the last 90 days. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ EBAY) opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39,443.00, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. eBay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 80.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

