Dynamic Materials (BOOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.94

Dynamic Materials Corp. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 57800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynamic Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Dynamic Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Dynamic Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dynamic Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Dynamic Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $326.40, a PE ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Dynamic Materials (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Dynamic Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Dynamic Materials Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dynamic Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.01%.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $217,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,081.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin T. Longe sold 3,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $78,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,642 shares of company stock valued at $614,405. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Dynamic Materials by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 158,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dynamic Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dynamic Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dynamic Materials by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynamic Materials by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 431,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dynamic Materials (BOOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.94” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/dynamic-materials-boom-hits-new-1-year-high-at-23-94.html.

About Dynamic Materials

DMC Global Inc, formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.