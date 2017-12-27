DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,815,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,869,000 after acquiring an additional 169,341 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Co (DTE) opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock has a market cap of $19,503.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.65%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $1,399,089.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.50 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/dte-energy-co-dte-shares-sold-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

About DTE Energy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.