Dominion Diamond (DDC) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Dominion Diamond (NYSE:DDC) (TSE:DDC) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Diamond earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9509333456704 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Dominion Diamond (NYSE DDC) opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,170.00, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Diamond has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

DDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Diamond from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Diamond in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

