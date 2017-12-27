Diverse Income Trust PLC (DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on February 28th

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Diverse Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 89.50 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 106 ($1.42).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of dividends coupled with capital growth over the long-term. It invests in quoted or traded United Kingdom companies with a range of market capitalizations, with a focus on toward small and mid-cap equities.

