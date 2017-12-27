News coverage about Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.1666520180417 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCB) traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,740.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/discovery-communications-discb-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.