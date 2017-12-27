Discovery Communications (DISCA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8,994.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 332,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,557,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,233,993.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 527,523 shares of company stock worth $9,629,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/discovery-communications-disca-rating-increased-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.