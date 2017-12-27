Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $71,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $798,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total value of $10,113,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,676 shares of company stock worth $14,598,610. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $137.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10,410.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-reduces-holdings-in-iacinteractivecorp-iac.html.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.