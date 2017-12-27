Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.55 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $71,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 323,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,581,000 after purchasing an additional 154,654 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 229,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142,832 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 312,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $5,274,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Wood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,900. 34.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $3,803.20, a PE ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.55 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-71-55-million-holdings-in-silicon-laboratories-inc-slab.html.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.