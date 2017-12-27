Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Ross Stores worth $73,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 3,501.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,942,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,149,000 after buying an additional 1,888,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 68.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,604,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,834,000 after buying an additional 1,870,314 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ross Stores by 8,982.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,617,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,464,000 after buying an additional 1,600,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 393.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,573,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 1,254,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ross Stores by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,257,000 after buying an additional 1,029,990 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $402,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nomura set a $80.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,940.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

