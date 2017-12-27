Deutsche X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate (HYIH) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Deutsche X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate (BATS:HYIH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Deutsche X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Deutsche X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate (HYIH) remained flat at $$23.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Deutsche X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $23.98.

