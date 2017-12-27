Deutsche Bank (DB) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) is one of 307 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Deutsche Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank 4 5 2 0 1.82 Deutsche Bank Competitors 2194 8603 8573 337 2.36

Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus price target of $18.03, indicating a potential downside of 5.40%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.06%. Given Deutsche Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Bank is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Bank has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Deutsche Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Deutsche Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deutsche Bank pays out -33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank 9.58% 3.67% 0.17% Deutsche Bank Competitors 18.68% 8.33% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank $44.58 billion -$1.55 billion -30.74 Deutsche Bank Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 382.02

Deutsche Bank has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Deutsche Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Deutsche Bank peers beat Deutsche Bank on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a bank and holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of investment, financial and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities and institutional clients. It operates through six divisions: Global Markets, which offers financial products, including trading and hedging services to institutions and corporate clients; Corporate & Investment Banking, which brings together its commercial banking, corporate finance and transaction banking capability; Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients, which combines its capability in private and commercial banking, as well as in wealth management solutions; Deutsche Asset Management, whose investment capabilities span both active and passive strategies and an array of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, real estate and sustainable investments; Postbank, which is a German financial service provider for retail, business and corporate clients, and Non-Core Operations Unit.

