Media coverage about Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cushing Energy Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9578208138909 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413. Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Get Cushing Energy Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Page Howard acquired 19,000 shares of Cushing Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $168,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

WARNING: “Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.23” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/cushing-energy-income-fund-srf-given-news-sentiment-score-of-0-23.html.

About Cushing Energy Income Fund

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified and closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in public and private securities of energy companies involved in exploring; developing; producing; transporting; gathering and processing; storing; refining; distributing; mining or marketing natural gas; natural gas liquids; crude oil, and refined products or coal.

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.