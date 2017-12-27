Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $596,000 Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,400,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,764 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $37,349,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,338,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,601,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,591,000 after buying an additional 314,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRE. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust ( NYSE:WRE ) opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $2,428.49, a P/E ratio of 103.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of office buildings, multifamily buildings and retail centers.

