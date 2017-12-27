Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 824 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, Director Matthew P. Young sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $408,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5,800.23, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.89 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 824 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/cubist-systematic-strategies-llc-sells-824-shares-of-pra-health-sciences-inc-prah.html.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization. The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.