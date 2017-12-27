CTS Co. (CTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

CTS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CTS to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $876.13, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CTS has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $28.35.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 11.47%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/cts-co-cts-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-28th.html.

About CTS

CTS Corporation is a manufacturer of sensors, electronic components and actuators. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a line of sensors, electronic components and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.