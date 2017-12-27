CSP Inc. (CSPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of CSP (CSPI) traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 7,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The company has a market cap of $51.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.71. CSP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter.

CSP Inc and its subsidiaries develop and market information technology (IT) integration solutions, security and managed services, network adapters, and cluster computer systems. The Company operates in two segments: High Performance Products (HPP) and Technology Solutions (TS). The HPP segment comprises two product lines: its Multicomputer product portfolio of computing systems for digital signal processing (DSP) applications within the defense market, and its Myricom product line of network Ethernet adapters that are offered to both commercial and government customers.

