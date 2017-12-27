Croda International (CRDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,406.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,406 ($58.91) and last traded at GBX 4,363 ($58.34), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,363 ($58.34).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,800 ($50.81) to GBX 4,225 ($56.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Numis Securities raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,850 ($51.48) to GBX 3,920 ($52.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,350 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($45.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.13) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,854.09 ($51.53).

The firm has a market cap of $5,730.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,693.21.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes and sells specialty chemicals. It operates through four segments. The Personal Care segment focuses on ingredients for skin, hair, sun and color cosmetic products. Its portfolio includes anti-ageing ingredients for skin, conditioning agents for hair care and metal oxides for ultraviolet (UV) filters.

