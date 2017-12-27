Critical Survey: Cellcom Israel (CEL) vs. BlackBerry (BB)

Cellcom Israel (NYSE: CEL) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both telecommunications services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and BlackBerry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.05 billion 1.00 $39.00 million $0.33 31.39 BlackBerry $1.31 billion 4.61 -$1.21 billion $0.96 11.71

Cellcom Israel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellcom Israel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel 3.08% 8.63% 1.90% BlackBerry 37.36% 3.70% 2.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cellcom Israel and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 1 1 0 0 1.50 BlackBerry 3 9 4 0 2.06

BlackBerry has a consensus target price of $10.03, indicating a potential downside of 10.75%. Given BlackBerry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Summary

BlackBerry beats Cellcom Israel on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cellular telephone services. The Company offers fixed-line services. The Company operates in two segments: Cellular and Fixed-line. The cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The fixed-line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, Internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The Company provides a range of cellular services through its second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) network. The Company’s services include basic cellular telephony services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services, and other value-added services. It also offers international roaming services, a range of handsets from various manufacturers, and repair services on most handsets it offers.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services. The BlackBerry Technology Solutions business unit consists of five units: QNX, Certicom, Paratek, the BlackBerry IoT Platform and Intellectual Property and Patent Licensing (IPPL).

