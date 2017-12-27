Critical Survey: BHP Billiton (BBL) and BHP Billiton (BHP)

BHP Billiton (NYSE: BBL) and BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) are both large-cap integrated mining companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Billiton and BHP Billiton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Billiton N/A N/A N/A BHP Billiton N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BHP Billiton and BHP Billiton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Billiton $38.29 billion 1.10 $5.89 billion $2.21 18.08 BHP Billiton $38.29 billion 1.92 $5.89 billion $2.21 20.71

BHP Billiton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BHP Billiton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of BHP Billiton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of BHP Billiton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Billiton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BHP Billiton has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Billiton has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BHP Billiton and BHP Billiton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Billiton 1 1 1 0 2.00 BHP Billiton 5 5 5 0 2.00

BHP Billiton currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.88%. BHP Billiton has a consensus price target of $36.38, suggesting a potential downside of 20.52%. Given BHP Billiton’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BHP Billiton is more favorable than BHP Billiton.

Dividends

BHP Billiton pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BHP Billiton pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Billiton pays out 75.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BHP Billiton pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BHP Billiton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

BHP Billiton beats BHP Billiton on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment is engaged in mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment is engaged in mining of iron ore. The Coal segment is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and thermal (energy) coal. Its businesses include Minerals Australia, Minerals Americas, Petroleum and Marketing. It extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas from its production operations located primarily in Australia and the Americas. It manages product distribution through its global logistics chain, including freight and pipeline transportation. It sells its products through direct supply agreements with its customers and on global commodity exchanges.

